The WWE did a big spring clean due to the pandemic

Since the WWE presented Wrestlemania 36 in two nights without an audience, things are less rosy for the company of Vince McMahon.

The lack of a crowd begins to seal the revenues of the organization, and in order not to lose contracts tv, the decision was taken to resume the service live on tv Monday and Friday nights.

After the failure of the XFLit is necessary to save the setting to the WWE, and the organization has announced a wave of cuts at the staff level behind the scenes and wrestlers.

The spring-cleaning of the WWE

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

The WWE has announced that the wrestlers following will no longer be with the company.

Drake Maverick (James Curtin)

Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev)

Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers)

Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra)

Luke Gallows (Andrew Hankinson)

EC3 (Michael Hutter)

Lio Rush (Lionel Green)

Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz)

Heath Slater (Heath Miller)

Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt)

Kurt Angle

Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe)

Referee Mike Chioda

Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud)

Primo (Edwin Colon)

Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves)

Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett)

Maria Kanellis (Maria Kanellis-Bennett)

Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona)

No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela)

Of the lot, we saw a Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson regularly on tv with AJ Styles. The two have enjoyed great popularity at the New Japan Pro Wrestling with the Bullet Club, but they have never regained the luster and the WWE.

EC3 has been a defector to the TNA, which has not met with success in the WWE, just like Mike and Maria Kanellis.

Erick Rowan has never regained the pace since his break with Bray Wyatt and otherwise, several extras such as Heath Slater and Aiden English will have to fall back on their feet.

We also note the presence of Kurt Angle on the list, who was an agent behind the scenes with the organization.

Now, we wonder who of the list ends up with All Elite Wrestling Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks.

If we had to bet, we would focus on Drake Maverick, Eric Young, Zack Ryder, EC3 and the Good Brothers, Gallows and Anderson.

Don’t be surprised if other economic measures imposed on the WWE in the next few weeks.

via WWE.com and Wrestling Observe