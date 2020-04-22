The WWE Star has just appeared on Raw this evening?

WWE.com

In a twist potential to be interesting before tonight’s episode

of Raw, we may well see one of the superstars of the WWE recently released

appearance. Well, it is to believe Ryan Satin.

According to Satin, who today has a job

relationship with the WWE and a spot on WWE Backstage – he hears that one of the

the multi-talented announced last Wednesday, could be on Raw tonight.

For those who are wondering, Raw tonight will emanate live

the WWE Performance Center.

This is not the first time that we hear of a superstar published

that always appears on WWE TV, for Drake Maverick confirmed in his emotional

video post-release that he will work three games to come in the

tournament of the corporation to crown a interim champion Cruiserweight.

Satin has not alluded to further on exactly who he is

heard may appear this evening, but just throwing it out there, if Rusev

opened the show, and the WWE has strapped the rocket proverbial on his back like a true

star of the main event vying for a shot at the championship of the WWE?

We can only dream about.

And interestingly, Drake Maverick has just published this tweet cryptic reference to something that happens at 19: 30, time in the United States- which, in terms of time in Florida, would be well to Raw.

Of course, Rusev and Maverick are just two of many more released by WWE last week. In the case of Drake, maybe one of these three matches of the tournament mentioned above actually takes place this evening?