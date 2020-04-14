The XFL, Vince McMahon once again failed and he entered a bankruptcy process

The XFL, a football league alternative, it meant losses in the millions for Vince McMahon and NBC in 2001. Their revival, which began its competition in February of this year, will continue the same way after the cancellation of his matches due to the COVID-19.

Despite the fact that his focus left the entertainment elements of the original, desligándose completely out of the WWE, and his investment was more contained due to the failure of the original version, the coronavirus meant the abrupt end and the subsequent bankruptcy of the initiative.

According to a new report, the XFL began a process of bankruptcy, listing liabilities and assets for a range of up to $50 million, with a 23.5% ownership shares in class B in the power of the WWE and with the rest of the shares in power solitaire McMahon. In the meantime, their debts also reach $50 million dollars.

XFL you have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy listing both assets and liabilities in the range of $10-50 million. There is a breakdown of ownership with WWE-listed in control of 23.5% of Class B shares with the rest held by Vince McMahon. Attached are the top eight creditors. pic.twitter.com/BNsgV1NEKt — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 13, 2020

In march they canceled the season due to the coronavirus, while on the 10th of April they suspended their daily operations. Although it was expected a return in 2021, finally, the initiative quickly came to an end.

The XFL was composed of eight teams from cities such as Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington D. C., New York, St. Louis and Tampa. Some of the players had already signed contracts with NFL teams due to the pause of operations.

