“The young fans who have never been able to see Michael Jordan play understand now why he is the best player of the history”

By
James Reno
-
0
22


That is, the first two episodes of The Last Dance were broadcast on ESPN and online on Netflix. The first two excellent episodes that were unanimous among the players of the NBA.

“I found The Last Dance of Michael Jordan is fantastic, I loved the two hours !! The young fans who have never been able to see Michael play now understand why he is the best player of the history. For me Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson and Beyonce are the biggest entertainers, and we could also add Mohamed Ali in the lot.” Magic Johnson

“Man, MJ had this thing. He had. It has been chosen to be the GOAT.” Dwyane Wade

Here’s how Mohamed Salah is spending its many millions of euros

(Visited 13 times, 1 visits today)



Related Post:  Chris Paul in the orbit of the Lakers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here