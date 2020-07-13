The young man who did land a fighter with a wing-only: amazing video

There are incredible stories of the absurd situations that our life on this Planet is able to create for whatever combination of reasons. Today we tell you about what happened to one pilot in the cockpit of a fighter plane F-15 Eagle.

Also being reported by WingsNewswas the may 1, 1983 and the air force the israeli military was carrying out one of the classic sessions of training in the area of the desert of the Negev. The simulation of that day included an aerial combat at short rangecalled “dogfight” by insiders. They were involved with different aircraft, including the above-mentioned McDonnell F-15 Eagle, and a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. More precisely, two F-15 had to “escape” from four A-4 Skyhawk.

Driving one of the F-15 Eagle was there a young pilot named Smart Nedivithat he had boarded the expert instructor Yehoar Gal. During combat, a pilot of an a-4 Skyhawk, he tried to “attack” an F-15 Eagle, but they did not notice that the hunting Nedivi was above him. The two aircraft collided and the left wing of the Skyhawk, “cut off” that the right of the F-15 Eagle.

The pilot of the Skyhawk was decided parachuting out of the aircraft, which was destroyed. Nedivi and Gal, however, did not understand the situation promptly and decided to try to land at the nearest airport, which was about 16 kilometers away. The speed was very high, we talk of 480 km/h, but the young pilot managed to maintain control, making it stop about six metres from the end of the track.

A story that is incredible and that has collected in the course of the years, almost 7 million views on YouTube.