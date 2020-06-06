Theatre Action keeps The Leaves Bright | Arts | Law

Theevent is held “in spite of the social events exceptional facing our society,” says the organization dedicated to the development of theatrical creation of the franco-canadian contemporary.

This fifth edition, scheduled from 18 to 20 September 2020 The New Scene Gilles Desjardins, will be rolled out under the theme Fragile humanities, accurate Theatre of Action.

The edition 2020 of the Leaves Bright will discover a variety of fragments of humanity”. “Each of the dramatic works and scenic plunges us into the heart of a character in which is emerging a gap, letting its fragility. The public is called to navigate through a multitude of territories, intimate, woven of strength, courage and resilience”, reveals Theatre Action.

The works presented will cover course migration, fragility, history, sense of abandonment, of living in host families, living together, loneliness, power struggles and toxic quest of a sexuality devoid of abuse and intimate violence.

Created in 2012, the two-year initiative Leaves Bright this unpublished works, they are still at the stage of sketch, in construction or completed. Its programming includes readings of dramatic texts and laboratories involving writing.