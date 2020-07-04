their album “Changes” explodes all the counters !

Justin Bieber has released a little new album. His cd “Changes” is a great success, and the singer does not hide his joy.

Justin Bieber returned to the front of the scene with his album Changes. The singer has enjoyed a huge success on Spotify !

Justin Bieber left music aside for several years. In fact, the young man had difficult to handle the fame and it is a depression. However, it has been able to count on the support of his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Since his marriage with the model, Justin seems to go much better. It is gentle and leads a quiet life in his villa in Canada. For all that, he does not forget his fans and has even made a nice surprise a while ago.

For Valentine’s day, Justin Bieber surprised his fans with the release of a new album. In effect, he has published “Changes” and it opens in your love stories but also in your depression. The drive is designed to be very intimate, and the fans loved it.

So, almost five months after the album’s release, the singer has made the point. He is very happy because Currency is experiencing a great success.

Justin Bieber very pleased with the success of the Change !

The fans of Justin Bieber are waiting for the release of his new album. Therefore, they have been many to pounce on it and listen to it on loop on the platforms. The singer can count on your support and it seems as popular as ever.

In fact, on Friday, July 3, Bieber announced the good news to fans on Instagram. Your disk is more than a billion listen on Spotify and is very emotional. Therefore, he did not hesitate to thank their loved ones, but also to their fans.

“Poobear and I have had a vision on this project and I made it become a reality. Thanks to God for having opened the door on the right. Thanks to all for making this project real” he said on Instagram.

For their part, the fans of Justin Bieber is so happy. They have left numerous message to the singer and he welcomed that. “One of my favorites of all time ! Congratulations Justin “ said a fan. “You’re a legend “ said another fan.

View this post on Instagram A publication shared by Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) the 2 Jul. 2020 at 6 :00 am PDT

Tags : Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber-subscribers – Justin Bieber albums – Justin Bieber Change – justin bieber couple of Justin Bieber depression – justin bieber fans of Justin Bieber instagram – Justin Bieber Spotify