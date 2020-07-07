their album posthumous announced and the first single unveiled

Less than a year after his disappearance, we heard that the music of Juice WRLD will be honored with the release of a debut album posthumous. As a reminder, the young rapper, who died tragically on December 8, 2019, in the hospital in Chicago after an overdose of opiates.
Two months after his death, the rapper has appeared on the album Music to be murdered for Eminem, it was his first out posthumously. This time, it is an album consisting of 15 songs right Legends Never Die that will be available on Friday, July 10,.
And the wait for the launch of this project, a first piece of movement has just been put online, this is the clip of Life is A Disaster with the singer Halsey.