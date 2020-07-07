their album posthumous announced and the first single unveiled

Less than a year after his disappearance, we heard that the music of Juice WRLD will be honored with the release of a debut album posthumous . As a reminder, the young rapper, who died tragically on December 8, 2019, in the hospital in Chicago after an overdose of opiates .

Two months after his death, the rapper has appeared on the album Music to be murdered for Eminem, it was his first out posthumously . This time, it is an album consisting of 15 songs right Legends Never Die that will be available on Friday, July 10, .

And the wait for the launch of this project, a first piece of movement has just been put online, this is the clip of Life is A Disaster with the singer Halsey .