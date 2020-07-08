their album posthumous will be available Friday [Vidéo] • RAPRNB

It is in the networks of the artist, who died in December of 2019, the announcement of an album, a posthumous work was done. Is institulera Legends Never Die, and will be available starting Friday 10 June.

This is a post from Instagram on the account of Juice WRLD who made the announcement of the release of Legends Never Die : “This Friday we will honor the life and work of Juice WRLD the album Legends Never Die. We believe that this collection of 15 titles that better represents the music that Juice was in the process of creation…”. This post is accompanied by the cover of the album represents an illustration of the artist, but also a freestyle environment with a forty seconds. To wait for the fans until Friday, the new single, as well as the clip Life is a Messwith the singer Halsey have also been made available. In Life is a Messthe 2 artists will talk about their lost loves and in the clip, very emotional, David Garibaldi painted Halsey and the Juice of Wrld. Is the 1er album posthumous Juice Wrld that follows, however, the only Justa single released by the artist’s family, a couple of months after his death. 2 months after his death, was also featured in the album Music To Be Murdered By d’Eminem in the title Godzilla. Was also present in a featuring with Trippie Redd Tell Me U Luv Melaunched at the end of may.

ALSO READ: Juice WRLD : his girlfriend reveals the title of his album, posthumously ! [Vidéo]

Juice Wrld, an artist productive

In December of 2019, the rapper, 21 years old, he died of an overdose of opiates after developing symptoms of cardiac arrest to the arrival in the airport of Chicago. The question of the release of this album has never been asked, in January, of 26 tracks were leaked on SoundCloud, 26 of 2000 songs that the rapper never have been released and that were used to carry out this project, Legends Never Die. This will be the 3th studio album from the rapper of Chicago after Goodbye And Good Ridance it is marketed in 2018 and Death Race for the Love published in 2019. This album’s posthumous tracks that Pop of Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, in search of the Moonpublished on 3 July.

Juice WRLD feat. Halsey – Life is a Mess :