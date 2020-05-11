their beautiful friendship, thanks to Game of Thrones

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor More

Has the screen, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner embody respectively Arya and Sansa Stark, two sisters who hated each other, but which have come closer through the many hardships suffered by their families. Now united, they are determined to prove their status as strong women, who don't need men in their lives to get out of it. In these roles, they embody them now for ten years, during which time they have forged a beautiful friendship.

The meeting of Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner

The two young women were between the ages of 12 and 13 years old when they made their debut in Game of Thrones. They had very few scenes together for several years, but this has not prevented them from developing a strong bond, which only grow over the years. And this, even if their characters are rather different. Now, they are simply inseparable. Whether on social networks, where they just love to post selfies or on the red carpet, where their friendship and complicity fascinate photographers, they did leave more.

"Maisie and I have the purest form of a true friendship. She has been my rock. We are the only two people who know what it's like to go through this same scenario in almost the same context and end up where we are and somehow find ourselves moving", had also said that Sophie Turner magazine Nylon.

Maisie Williams, bridesmaid at the wedding of Sophie Turner

Their friendship, the two actresses have inked in their skin being tattooed with a symbolic date : that of 7 August, the day on which they have both learned that they had landed roles lighthouses in the series Game of Thrones. With the discontinuation of the program, their careers will now follow two respective pathways, but their friendship, she promises to last. D'shortly, Sophie Turner is going to marry Joe Jonas, her fiance. And she asked Maisie Williams to take a very particular role : "She will wear the bridesmaid dress that I have chosen ! She is my maid of honor, one of the two," said the bride-to-be in the columns of Entertainment Weekly. A new step to seal their complicity.

