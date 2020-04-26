their celebration of Valentine’s day revealed !

Very discreet these last days, Sophie Turner was keen to share its fans with the message of love sent to Joe Jonas for Valentine’s day.

They love each other and they show it. On social networks, Sophie Turner has made a very nice statement to her husband, Joe, Jonas. MCE TV tells you more.

A STATEMENT BY INSTA STORY

Since several weeks, Sophie Turner would, therefore, have disappeared from social networks. The young woman is very discreet has deserted Instagram, which worries his followers. But, to reassure them, the actress of Game of Thrones decided to make a return express by Insta Story. So, for Valentine’s day, the pretty blonde posted a story in all simplicity.

On this Insta Story, fans of the couple could, therefore, read : “Happy Valentine’s day to this beautiful stallion “. A picture of Joe Jonas was displayed to accompany this tender message. For its part, the singer has posted a picture of his wife, with the caption of a simple heart. Result : more than a million likes.

SOPHIE TURNER : PREGNANT OR NOT PREGNANT ?

It’s been several months that the whole world people asked : Sophie Turner is she pregnant ? It must be said that the last appearance of the pretty blonde goes back to the end of January, during the Grammy Awards. Since then, Sophie Turner is thus shown very little active on Instagram, unlike her husband, on world tour with the Jonas Brothers for the Happiness Begins Tour.

It is, therefore, the media online JustJared that has revealed an official pregnancy of Sophie Turner. The site, which sources are rather reliable, is categorical about this. A source close to the couple is so gone to tell the magazine people : “The couple remains very secretive but their friends and their families are very excited for them “. And complete : “Sophie chooses loose that it is on the red carpet or not […] Not to as her baby bump shows ! “. The magazine US Weekly also took the opportunity to bet on the month of birth : at the end of June or end of July…

