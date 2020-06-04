their collaboration with Jennyfer is revealed !

The limited edition of Jennyfer in collaboration with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jennifer is available ! Fans will be delighted !

The brand Jennyfer has chosen to work with Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner ! And good news, the parts are now available ! MCE TV tells you more.

Now That’ call me Jennifer (formerly Jennifer) pays a collaboration of luxury ! After Bilal Hassani or Eva Queen, the intended mark strong ! Indeed, it has announced a partenership exclusive with the mark Kendall + Kyliethe clothing line the sisters Jenner. The class !

It is with a publication that Instagram that the trademark “Kendall + Kylie” has made his announcement. You can now visit the e-shop, where the parts have been revealed. There is no doubt that fans of Kylie and Kendall are going to be rush !

KYLIE JENNER AND KENDALL JENNER THE QUEENS OF FASHION

On the site, you will be able to find 10 coins . What to do for your happiness ! For example, sweats short but also oversizes ! We know that this style is very present in the wardrobe of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner ! There are also t-shirts design ” tye and die “, with the picture of the two sisters. Everyone will find his account ! The prices are also very affordable. Expect to spend between 9.99 and 25,99 !

The fans, meanwhile, warmly welcome this announcement. We could read : “I hope that it comes out in France ! “but also” the collection Kylie + Kendall Jenner x Jennyfer is beautiful ! ” or ” it’s the best collection ! If this collaboration has just been released, we hope that there will be more ! So don’t wait if you want your piece to you ! Actually, the collection is available in France ! Go for it !

