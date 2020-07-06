their commitment to the policy of the influence of the fans?

Between the movement Black Lives Matter and of the upcoming elections, the american celebrities are more transparent than ever in their political views. Can tip the balance?

June 2020. Taylor Swift, once very reserved about their political beliefs, shows a militancy supported more than ever. In the full resurgence of the Black movement of the Life of the Matter, the american singer multiplies the tweets anti-Triumph – in which ensures that it will be “surprised by the vote in November” -, makes the case of statues of famous people associated with slavery to be déboulonnéesto , and agrees to use its privileges “arise in favor of what is right“. Each of these messages are sent to 86 million subscribers in Twitter.

Showing his sensitivity progressive from the year 2018, after years of stubborn silence, the former child bride of rural America has joined a long tradition of the united states: the meeting point between politics and entertainment. If it is a Miley Cyrus, who went door-to-door to support Hillary Clinton in 2016, a Kim Kardashian, who meets with Donald Trump to talk about prison reform in 2018, a Robert De Niro that vilipende the president in the ceremony of the Tony Awards, 2019 or Kanye West, who says that he is a candidate for the presidency of the united States in the year 2020, all the world has something to say about what happens in the White House, and said that in the face of a public that is in the tens of millions of people.

These past few weeks have been especially conducive to the commitment: four years of mandate of Donald Trump, marked particularly by migration policies pointed the finger, are coming to an end. Is going to arise, and in the fall, the question of his successor (or his re-election). This is in addition to many other events in the fight against the racism that has swept the united States since the case of George Floyd, an African-american from death at the hands of police in Minneapolis last may. The parades in which various celebrities took part, never missing the relay of their efforts, activists in the social networks.

The exchange of ideas, a tradition of the WASP

“In France, we are not talking about money or politics,” compares Nicole Bacharan, a political scientist specializing in american society. “In the united States, in the protestant tradition, is proud of the money they earn. When one has success, there is the responsibility to give something back to the community. Where the tradition of philanthropy. There is something that resists.”

This resistance was particularly observed during the last twelve years, with the plebiscite of Barack Obama, and then Hillary Clinton, the almost entirety of the world of entertainment. Their electoral campaigns were interspersed with photos taken next to Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio or George Clooney. When the first black president of the united States is elected in 2008, Will.I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas dedicated a song. When his second term is assured, Beyoncé in person interprets the national anthem during the opening ceremony.

For Nicole Bacharan, the emergence of this commitment with the stars dates back to the 1960s, with the campaign of John Fitzgerald Kennedy. During the same decade, when Martin Luther King gave his speech I have a Dream in Washington, Paul Newman and Marlon Brando are part of the 250,000 activists for civil rights had come to hear him:

“From this moment on, one feels that the stars of the film and the song are free, and they make policy decisions, and moral than they appear”, decrypts the specialist. “In the past, it seems to me that the movie stars were not necessarily seen as people who thought. It could also be occupied by the studies; if you are about to be unpleasant, they could lose their place.”

“Because it is against Trumpet”: the time of the division

Of course, social networks have been spoon-fed to the cards. The opportunity to send a message to an audience that is huge, often young people, it gives a influence of that it was unthinkable a few years ago. But it is still difficult to quantify the impact of this influence over the years. All of the studies, all of which are very conservative in their results, seem to contradict each other. According to a 2007 survey broadcast by the BBCyoung voters are more influenced by their families, by the celebrities that they follow on social networks. “In the united States, adopted the political affiliation of a parent to the child,” abounds Nicole Bacharan. But she admits that the united States is in a special period, where one is “for or against Triumph. Between parents and children, I have observed progress.”

Another study, published in the year 2018 in the Journal of Political Marketing tended to show that celebrities can in fact influence the public, if it has a positive image of the celebrity in question. In a word, the political weight of Kim Kardashian, who is struggling in spite of all your efforts to get rid of his image of the woman as an object, it is probably not the same as that of the charismatic Beyoncé, whose talent and commitment to the african-american community does more to prove. This study, conducted in Ohio, believes the support of a celebrity underestimated could undermine a candidate. Not to mention that is played with the stars can also be seen;

“Hollywood, in general, is classified to the left. For the candidates this are things that should be treated with delicacy. She is lovely, young, popular, but should not be that it was too disconnected from the concerns of the average American.”

And, always, the option to not succeed to convince the convinced. Especially for the celebrity, to be so involved, but it is followed by an audience which is, obviously, less susceptible to the influence: “When you have Meryl Streep or Robert de Niro who make fun of Donald Trump during a ceremony of delivery of awards, which is among the self. I’m not saying they are wrong, they have opinions, and the weather is very severe in the united States. But I think that is not going to move anyone. “

Limited Impact

Influence or not, it is clear that the results of the votes don’t always go in the direction of the celebrities: if the support of the the people he was able to Barack Obama, was not enough to save Hillary Clinton. Taylor Swift has had a good support of the two democratic candidates during the mid-term elections in Tennessee, which is his republican rival wins. Oprah Winfrey, Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldana and all have supported candidates who lost in the general election.

“When the stars defend points of view, ideas, such as feminism, the Black movement, the Life of Matter, or the weather, that will have an influence certainly greater than in support of a particular candidate. It can also be due to that among the youth, who is your target audience, many are weary of the politics. Want to manifest, but the patient and laborious to go to vote locally, and then at the national level, their frequency seems daunting. Young people are the electoral group less reliable.”

If they do not invade the polls, they found strange ways to be heard. Last week, fans of K-Pop have claimed to have sabotaged a meeting with Donald Trump in the book of places in the optical not to go there, and leave all rows of empty seats.

And if 2020 was the year that everything was going to change? The next month of November, when it will elect a new president of the united States, a whole new generation of voters go to the polls; those who grew up with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and his speeches in favour of the minorities, ethnic and sexual. Maybe the next united states presidential election will be one where the influence of the stars will be undeniable. As you are going to be marked by a particular issue: “What more can be done to mobilize the youth vote, is the rejection of Donald Trump, and the ability of all these stars they admire, to encourage them in this direction, to encourage them to go vote.”