their concert will be broadcast on television!

The Covid-19 has spread across the planet and the solidarity are being put in place to fight against the virus in the world. This time, the world health organization decided to appeal to Lady Gaga to try to raise funds for the medical corps. “We are so grateful to the caregivers of the country and around the world who are in the frontline in this crisis. This pandemic is a catastrophe and I thank them so much. I pray also for those who are sick “ told the singer before announcing a gift of $ 35 million. To continue to bring its stone to the building, she will be the headliner of the benefit concert One World: Together At Home.

On the 18th of April next, the greatest artists of the world will be transmitting to the antenna of France 2 to broadcast this special concert. Everyone, from their place of confinement, will provide a time of sharing in music. Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Andrea Bocceli, Elton Johnor John Legend, Chris Martin, Lizzo, and Alanis Morissette will be waiting for you. Broadcast live, the French will be able to follow these exceptional performances between 2 and 4 o’clock in the morning. A replay is scheduled for the following day, Sunday, April 19, from 22: 45.