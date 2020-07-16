their fans are annoying because of their sexy photos !

Kylie Jenner has made a little ball ! The reason for this ? A couple of days ago, it has unveiled a series of photos in a place considered to be sacred.

Still a bad buzz for Kylie Jenner ! On Instagram, the star shared a series of photos who set fire to the gunpowder. MCE TV is going to reveal to you everything from a to Z.

To this day, that do not know Kylie Jenner ? The beautiful brunette is one of the most emblematic figures of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians “.

But the young woman is also the head of a famous brand of the cosmetic products. And all their lines are all the rage in the world.

But this is not all. In the Canvas, Kylie Jenner is also a real star. In this social network, which has more 185 million subscribers.

A couple of days ago, the daughter of Kris Jenner has been immortalized his getaway in a desert. It has also put the view of his followers… Except that their little spree begins to be controversial.

The pictures of Kylie Jenner are doing a bad rumor !

During your stay, Kylie Jenner has not been able to do the show with costumes and ultra sexy. His shoots have taken place in the Canyon of the Antelope… which as a reminder is based on the land amerindian the Navajo people.

Today, indigenous peoples are trying to isolate how it can be… because they carry the weight of the pandemic Covid-19.

In the united States, the Navajo have a record of the rate of infection by the coronavirus. Mainly linked to the rate of heart disease, but also diabetes of their community.

To make things worse, the 30% of families do not have access to running water and rendering the washing of the hands more complicated…

For users of the internet, Kylie Jenner has been the fact that the use of your “white privilege “ to achieve “at your whim “ to the tread “their sacred lands,”.

“What lack of respect on the part of Kylie Jenner to go to earth Navajo. And this, despite the public announcements asking for the “tourists” to avoid bookings. But your stinkin ‘photos were more important” , we can read on Twitter.

But also : “The privilege of white in all his glory…” . For the moment, the mother of Stormi has not responded to the the controversy…

Privileged, white on the sti better.@KylieJenner get to make a photocall in the land of the Navajo PURPOSE of the Navajos closed the site due to COVID and OUR people in the running of the bulls. Do donate something to help the Navajo nation and tribes of the land it is on, while potentially exposing them? No. https://t.co/zYyjpsTZYA — Tádídíín Queen✨👌🏽 (@traciej_) On the 12th of July 2020

