their fans take full eyes

With 184 million mobile subscribers, Kylie Jenner has been the undisputed queen of Instagram. But the business woman of 22 years seems to have lost a bit of its reputation. As revealed in the Hopper of the SEAT, the mom Stormi is no longer the richest person in the social network, and has been replaced by Dwayne Johnson. While the professional fighter-of-pocket up to $ 1 million dollars for the publication, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian wins 986 000. A decrease of 22% in a year to one that has recently lost the title of youngest billionaire in history.

Kylie Jenner always sexy

Despite this blow, Kylie seems to be determined to continue to score Instagram footprint influenceuse. And what better way to attract subscribers, and to unite the publications that sexy ? Thursday, July 9, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Scott has given a great shot of hot internet users, taking poses in a bikini with an orange color in the middle of a desert. A publication that, in the space of a few hours, has received several million “likes” and around 25 000 complimentary comments about their plastic dream. “Perfect “, ” Wow you look beautiful “, ” What a body “, “Travis Scott has to sorry”, we can read in the comments. One thing is for sure, Kylie Jenner knows how to warm up the hearts of their fans in any circumstance.

Find this article Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article Here

Jean-Jacques Bourdin very excited by your last morning in RMC

PHOTO Amel Bent : this photo of their daughters Sophia and Hana fusion of their subscribers

PICTURES Karine Le Marchand is Stéphane Plaza : it gives a fun lesson

The horoscope for the week of 10 to July 16, 2020 : the sign of the star is Aquarius

PHOTO Denis (Beijing Express) announces the arrival of an important project to their fans

“data-reactid=”23″>Jean-Jacques Bourdin very excited by your last morning in RMC

PHOTO Amel Bent : this photo of their daughters Sophia and Hana fusion of their subscribers

PICTURES Karine Le Marchand is Stéphane Plaza : it gives a fun lesson

The horoscope for the week of 10 to July 16, 2020 : the sign of the star is Aquarius

PHOTO Denis (Beijing Express) announces the arrival of an important project to their fans