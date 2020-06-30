their fans under the spell (PHOTOS)

After the storm, the time has come to calm… and love ! The singer and actress Demi Lovato lives today, a beautiful story, almost two years after having escaped death. Remember : in July of 2018, only 25 years of age, the older sister of Madison de la Garza was admitted to the hospital emergency as a result of an overdose of heroin and methamphetamine. She had been driving to the rehabilitation, before resuming intensively in jiu-jitsu. The one who thinks “who have not received the necessary help when she was addicted she had also been invited to sing the us anthem at the last Super Bowl.

His partner is an actor

Since then, the interpreter of Cold for the summer she knows she can count with your loved ones. And, especially, in a certain Max Ehrich, his partner of 29 years. But, who is he ? Actor by profession, appeared in the fire of love, Under the Dome or in the movie the Courage and the rodeo on Netflix in the past year. And he is also regularly in the account of Instagram of their beautiful, after the formalization of their relationship in the month of may. “Happy to be a part of something so special, like, very, very happy, in case you don’t,” she wrote, accompanied by a video, while kissing and touching, in the company of her boyfriend.

“The best partner in the world”

On the morning of Monday, the singer has this time published four selfies taken in the car to the side of his half. Duckface,

