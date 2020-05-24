their finest moments revealed !

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now a couple iconic ! We offer you to discover the most romantic moments between them !

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may have marked a pause in their relationship, the couple panics. The fans yearn to see them together again. They have in any case left unforgettable moments behind them. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

If Stormi finds himself divided between his two parents, these always form an ideal couplefor the fans. In fact, a good number would like to see Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get back together.

However, the couple was keen to do a break in their relationship. Having said that, they do everything they can to be great parents for their little girl !

Indeed, the darling of Travis Scott is still convinced that this last is the best father that Stormi can have. Proof that it don’t draw a cross on him !

All that in spite of their married life in the teeth of the saw, the couple has known moments more poignant. We therefore propose to come back on the best stages of their life of torque.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: the beginnings of their married life

At the very beginning of their relationship, the couple was first seen hand in hand at Coachellain 2018. A memory that remains etched in the minds of the fans of Kylie and Travis Scott.

Although this is not their first date, he marks a certain culmination in their relationship. Another highlight : Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, assistant to a match of the NBA in 2017.

One still remembers the knowing look of Kylie, alongside her boyfriend of the time. And it is not not only worship !

In 2018, the sister of Kim Kardashian had joined the rapper during his tour. At the time, as recalled by Republic World, Kylie Jenner described as his’relationship“organic “.

Also, they could freely wander around the city, without having to out the label “Kylie and Travis “. An appellation that sticks now to the skin !

Things were easy, and the couple lived a romance rather discreet. Well, things have changed, after they have formalized their relationship !

