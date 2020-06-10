their message to the american police

They are several hundreds of people from the world of music, have co-signed an open letter to abolish the status of 50-A of the New York police department. Among them, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande or Rihanna.

Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Meek Mill, the Jonas Brothers, and many others have signed on Monday an open letter, asking the legislators of New York to abolish the status of 50-A of the police. Currently, that status keeps the records of the police personnel, confidential, and essentially beyond the reach of the public.

A system put in place, there are several tens of years, which has helped conceal from the public the misconduct and the disciplinary files police officers. Now at the heart of the struggle that plays out in this time in the country, following the death of George Floyd, this reform could help avoid some disasters.

“We must hold to account those who violate the oath to protect and serve, and find justice for those who are the victims of their violence. A vital step is to have access to disciplinary files of the agents of the public force. The law 50-A of New York blocks this total transparency, protecting a history of wrongdoing of the police to public scrutiny, which makes more difficult the pursuit of justice and the implementation of reforms. It must be repealed immediately. “, clearly express the queries desired by these artists, managers, from a record company or publicists.

The letter is addressed to the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, the leader of the majority in the Senate of New York, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Carl Heastie, the chairman of the meeting. The petition and the open letter are involved, after the death of George Floyd, Minneapolis, ades may,s of the former police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee against the neck of the victim for nearly nine minutes.