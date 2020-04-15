their outputs will not be shifted, ensures James Gunn

Last part of James Bond, blockbuster movies created by Disney films, feature films, Sony… The list of movies whose release has been suspended or postponed due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus is long. But according to James Gunn, The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Suicide Squad 2 will come out in time.

The filmmaker responded Sunday evening to questions from fans on Twitter. The opportunity for him to ensure that the next phase of Suicide Squadproduced by Warner Bros. and DC Comics was still expected to August 6, 2021 (the United States).

“At the present time, there is no reason to change the release date The Suicide Squad. We are ahead on our program. We were extremely lucky to finish the shooting, and installing production facilities in us before the quarantine, thanks to a team of post-production and studio far-sighted”, he indicated.

Quizzed by a user about Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the developer has assured that the organization around the film was still the same as before the coronavirus.

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020 Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before sars coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Many blockbusters deferred

Fired by Disney in 2018 after former tweets shocking “indefensible” have resurfaced, James Gunn had finally been re-hired by the american studios in order to achieve the third component of the Guardians of the Galaxy. He had been hired by the competitor of Marvel, DC, to write and produce the result of Suicide Squad.

Marvel and Disney have recently announced the postponement of several blokbusters. Thus, Black Widow spin-off devoted to the character played by Scarlett Johansson, has been shifted to the 6 November. The Eternalsannounced for this date, was finally released on February 12, 2021. The following Doctor Strange will unveil her mysteries on November 5, 2021. Thor 4always , with Chris Hemsworth, is postponed to February 18, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 July 8, 2022.