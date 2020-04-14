their outputs will not be shifted

Since the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus, a lot of movie have been shifted considering that all the cinemas are closed . That has been the case for a lot of blockbuster movies such as Dying can wait, Black Widow or Fast & Furious 9 . The film industry is at a standstilland for the moment, the release dates of the films remains uncertain . Not sure that those slated for this summer come out, some producers even decide to swing VOD directly to avoid losing too much money . But against any waiting, The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Suicide Squad 2 could well come out in time . The two films are carried out by James Gunnwho has benefited from the containment to respond to questions from fans on Twitter .

On Suicide Squad 2, the film is scheduled to on 6 August 2021, and will have to keep that date if we are to believe the words of James Gunn “At the present time, there is no reason to change the release date of The Suicide Squad . We are ahead on our program . We were extremely lucky to finish the shooting, and installing production facilities in us before the quarantine ( thanks to a team of post – production and studio far-sighted ) “. The shooting of the film is also finished, and James Gunn says to move forward on the mount . The film is the result of Suicide Squad releases in 2016that was a lot of disappointed fans . For this new component, exit the Joker from Jared Leto and Deadshot Will Smith that had not convinced, only Viola Davis, Margot Robbie and Joel Kinnaman will resume their roles . In the newcomers, there will be heavy with Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, John Cena or Nathan Fillion. After the success of Birds of Prey in the beginning of the year, the new movie from DC Comics is, therefore, very waited, hoping that the level will be higher than the previous .

On the side of the Guardians of the Galaxy vol . 3things are a little more blurred because the film has taken a lot of delay . In fact, James Gunn was fired by Disneyand then re – hiring for the following . It is now three years that the fans are waiting for this third installment . For the moment it has not yet been turned, and should be expected in the room to 2022 or 2023, so it leaves room . All the more that James Gunn also engaged in Suicide Squad 2, so it will be complicated for him to manage the promo of a and the production of the other . In any case, on Twitter, he stated that the plans for the movie had not changed, and that they will not change. What is certain is that the returns of Peter, Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket will not be for now .