their sunglasses cost 55 euros !

Without a doubt, our favourite celebrities never cease to amaze us. Especially when it comes to fashion and budget ! If, like us, you thought that the stars were spending necessarily a fortune on their suits and in their accessories, it turns out that some of them deviate from the rule. Kate Middleton, for example, is the queen of low price : midi dress only 45 euros, or pulling yellow from Zara, which has very often out ultra-affordable, to the delight of their fans. Katy Perry, she also did not hesitate to wear a maternity dress at only 18 euros. But I don’t think that the frenchies are going to lag behind : the singer Jenifer love affordable of the brand Zara, when Sophie Davant swears by French brands, for the most part accessible.

But today, leaves france to observe one of the last looks of Jennifer Lopez. The singer and actress, hot sports multiple pieces of luxury : a tweed jacket, signed Gucci, white boots with platform, in the bus, and a hand bag from the house of Chanel. It is what it is. But one detail has not escaped ! His sunglasses, which are super accessible ! In fact, it is the model of Noosa, the brand Quay Australia. A price of 55 euros, are available in three different colors. Attention, you will need to do it fast if you want to buy : it seems that this model is selling like hot cakes…

Find us on Instagram

Find this article Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article Here

VIDEO of Michel Galabru : this fun comparison that you made with your daughter Emmanuelle

PHOTO Nathalie Marquay very proud of her daughter, she shares a beautiful message

VIDEO les Z amours : very disappointed by the encounter with her husband, a candidate who wanted to change it

PHOTO of Pauline, Sometimes in a thong on Instagram : your community will catch on fire

Everyone wants to take their place : the champion promoted ? The number of Internet users doubt

“data-reactid=”23″>VIDEO of Michel Galabru : this fun comparison that you made with your daughter Emmanuelle

PHOTO Nathalie Marquay very proud of her daughter, she shares a beautiful message

VIDEO les Z amours : very disappointed by the encounter with her husband, a candidate who wanted to change it

PHOTO of Pauline, Sometimes in a thong on Instagram : your community will catch on fire

Everyone wants to take their place : the champion promoted ? The number of Internet users doubt