their TikTok cute and hilarious !

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are confined together in Canada. The two stars have made a new video on TikTok and it is hilarious !

For the past two months, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. The countries are closing in on themselves and all the world must limit its travel.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have chosen to spend confinement at home in Canada. The couple seems more united than ever and they spend a lot of time together. Moreover, they are doing everything to find a few occupations.

The starlet and her husband live in a huge field. Thus, they do not suffer too much of the containment since they can do long walks. Then, the fans have even been able to see them in the process of boat-lovers.

For his part, Hailey Baldwin is delighted to be able to rest a little and take a little time for it. In effect, the containment allows him to let his projects aside and take advantage of its torque. Elsewhere, Justin Bieber and his wife enjoying themselves together.

Justin Bieber : his hilarious video with Hailey !

Justin Bieber has launched on TikTok and the singer knows a big success. In fact, he likes to make some videos of dances and shows her talents to her fans. Then, a few hours ago, he made a hilarious video with Hailey.

On Instagram, Bieber shared a video of him with Hailey Baldwin. Thea starlet is in the process of scolding because he said a dirty word. “You know you can’t say bad words “ she said with an authoritarian voice.

On his side, Justin Bieber responds ” I can tell closes ? “Nevertheless, Hailey tries to explain to her that it is a big word. Thus, the mannequin is put in the role of the mother in the process of giving a little driving lesson to his son.

Also, Bieber plays the little boy, and he imitates it very well. It seems that although Hailey Baldwin has already a lot of authority and it would make a perfect mother ! In any case, the fans have a good laugh seeing the video. ” Can I be your child ? “said a fan. ” The cutest “said another user.

