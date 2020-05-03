their whims and requirements of the wildest tour

After having tasted the success and the spotlight, some stars are reviewing their requirements to increase during their tours. Focus to 15 artists and their particular requests and sometimes very strange.

Tell me what you want, I’ll tell you what a diva you are. If Mariah Carey and Madonna are known for their many demands crazy at the time of linking the concerts, other stars go there of their applications, very strange : Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, James Brown, Kanye West or Britney Spears is one of those.

Whims or demands legitimate ?

Cleanliness excessive, baroque decoration, or even real whim… as some of The applications compiled by Gentside in this classification, we might say that the success is clearly mounted at the head of these stars.