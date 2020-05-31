“There are almost no interesting movie in theaters in the u.s.”

14: 00

Also incredible is the story ofI Am the Nightit is true : searching for the biological family in the 1960s, a schoolgirl Fauna Hodel discovered that she would be tied to the famous criminal case of the black Dahlia, narrated by James Ellroy (1987) and filmed by Brian De Palma (2006). Patty Jenkins was alerted in 2007 by a witness of the time : “It is my neighbor who told me of the Fauna around a coffee,” says the producer and director of the first two episodes of this miniseries. Listening to this story, my jaw is dislocated!”

But Jenkins had to his credit a feature film : Monster (2003), the story, true too, of a serial killer (the role earned an oscar for Charlize Theron). “It was a great lesson for me,” explained the director. I could tell the producers that I was just making a movie of a serial killer, but I benefited from it to evoke something more profound, related to love in the present instance. It’s the same thing with I Am the Night : under the cover of making a film noir, it is a question of identity. Ditto with Wonder Woman (2017) : it is a film of super-heroes, but I’m speaking from reality of what defines humanity.”

With more than 820 million dollars in revenue around the world, the adventures of the warrior amazon are the biggest success of the story for a feature-length film directed by a woman. “I was talking about this project with Warner Bros since 2005 because I love the movies of the superhero, tells the filmmaker. It was important that it be conducted by someone who understands this character and for this reason, it was important that it be a woman.”

The shooting has given him the opportunity to tell the story of Fauna Hodel to Chris Pine, who played the companion of Diana Prince-Wonder Woman. Seduced, the actor has agreed to portray the journalist, who guides the young woman. The scenario is written by Sam Sheridan, the husband of Patty Jenkins. “It was great working with him, but I can’t be more flexible with someone on the team just because I like it!”, pleasant-t-it. Released last year in the United States, the series I Am the Night sign his return on the small screen : she had chained the drivers during the fourteen years that had separated Monster of Wonder Woman.

Patty Jenkins, 49 years old in July, is reunited with Chris Pine and Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman 1984a result of which the action takes place this time in the cold war. Originally planned on 3 June, the release has been postponed until August 12 because of the pandemic. “We just see the world to the brink of collapse, and this is what happens in this film,” notes the filmmaker, no more worried that it by the situation : “I don’t think people will stop going to the cinema. They will always want to come out to play on Saturday night.”

This did not prevent him to fulfill his contract recently signed with Netflix : “I am pleased to note that the different content emerges through the platforms. They have helped to diversify the offer, because there are almost no interesting movie in theaters in the u.s., which are now limited to blockbusters!” With one foot in each universe, she knows.