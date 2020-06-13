there are many offers until June 21st!

Mediaworld has given way to a new promotion, the named “Mega-Discounts and valid online only until next June 21. Offers, as always, encompass a wide range of categories, including electronics and telephony, and allow you to take home at a reduced price, a lot of devices.

Starting from telephony, the Samsung Galaxy Fit, which can be purchased at 24,99 Eurorepresents an excellent opportunity, while iPhone 11 Pro 256GB is available at 1289 Eurosfor a saving of 70 Euro, compared to 1359 Euro list. In discount Huawei P30 Lite the New Edition, to 279 Euro.

As concern instead the category “computer and” smart-home”, instead, Huawei MediaPad T5 10 WiFi Only is available at 172,49 Eurowhile the router TP-Link Archer MR400 4G can be brought home to 96,99 Eurofrom 119,99 Euro imposed by the manufacturer.

Also interesting are the deals on tvs and products for the home cinema. The Samsung TV QE55Q60TAUXZT 55-inch pass to 860 Euro compared to 1099 Euro list, while the model QE65Q80TAXZT 65-inch is available at 1699,15 Euro. Headphones with microphone Bose SoundLink AE II White, however, can be purchased at 169,99 Eurowhile the QuietControl 30 Black pass 199,99 Euro.

The full list of discounts is available at this address.