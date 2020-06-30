There are No Straight Roads will finally be released on the 25th of August, in Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC, a demo of Epic Games Store available

The promising gameaction andadventure signed Sold and Metronomik, There Are No Straight Roadsis rocker in consoles and PC through the Epic Games Store ddegree in the 25 The next month of August (the game was planned to be the basis for the end of June). The title will be available in the physical version in Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the standard edition and the collector’s edition. Both of these editions physical will be exclusively distributed in France by Only For Games, the collector’s edition will cost 84,99 € in the Switch and 74,99 € for PS4 and Xbox One49.99 for the standard edition Ignition switch and of 39,99 € on PS4 and Xbox One). A demo on the Epic Games Store is available from a couple of hourswhat is there not to get a more precise idea of the game.

Created by Wan Hazmerthe lead game designer Final Fantasy XVand Daim Dziauddin, concept artist at Street Fighter VThere are No Straight Roads is a action/adventure game that mixing bouts of fast-paced, frenetic a the world changedall on a soundtrack, that should be all the salt that there is in the game. The title between two members of an indie rock band passionate, Mayday and Zukeagainst the empire of electronic music there are No Straight Roads, whose monopoly Vinyl Of The City represses the expression of other musical genres. The player will be taken to explore neighborhoods crack, affrontter head colossal and lead the digital music revolution to discover the evil intentions of our parish and the saving Vinyl City of corruption !

Theedition physical collector’s funky include : a vinyl 33 rpm offering a selection of the best songs that he composed for the game, art book is 64 pages 30*30cm “the Art Of The NSR”, which contains works of art never shown before, and a pair of chopsticks official There Are No Straight Roads.



The game, fully lined in Frenchit is served by a cast of actors of high caliber. They are the French voices of :

– Kelly Marot (Kairi from Kingdom of Hearts, Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Fanning, etc) in the role of Mayday

– Donald Reignoux (Sora from Kingdom Hearts, Titeuf, Spider-Man, Jesse Eiseinberg, Andrew Garfield, etc) in the role of Zuke

– Céline Monsarrat (Bulma in Dragon Ball, Julia Roberts, Lea Thompson) in the role of Tatiana

– Anaïs Delva (Elsa in The Snow Queen) in the role of Sayu

– Patrick Borg (voice of David Boreanaz, Goku in Dragon Ball) in a role that is not revealed

– Opinion leaders and stakeholders Clyde Rabatel, Roxane Turmel, Emmanuel Bonami, Julien Chièze, Sora and Kayane

– Françoise Cadol (Lara Croft and the constant voice of Angelina Jolie)

– Eric Legrand (Vegeta in Dragon Ball) in the role of DJ Atomic



The version Switch of Any Straight Roads unique features to know :

– Mode Of Attendance : opportunity to team up with a local player that is going to take control of Elliegator, a crocodile secret that will help you during the battles for the collection of items and several additional bonus !

– Co-op with 3 players : In addition to the co-op mode of the game (as Mayday and Zuke), the game as Elliegator to play all the adventure there is No Straight Roads for up to three players ! (only on Nintendo Switch)

– Touch Support : The use of the touch screen of the Nintendo Switch to pick up objects and turning tools !

– Play with a single Joy-With : ability to play the game with a single Joy-With, and go from the second to a friend to enjoy the game in local co-op game !

