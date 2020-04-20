There are shot: the Rabbit Doe ninguneó André-Pierre Gignac in full transmission of TUDN

The qualities of André-Pierre Gignac as the star striker of the Liga MX they are indisputable. In fact, all that is shown to see that it is the scorer historical of Tigres UANL thanks to goals scored since his arrival to New Lion in 2015 until the day of today.

However, and despite their conditions, Oscar Perez found a way to be able to reduce it. Not precisely for their shares in the Cats but by an old memory international.

“The truth or I remember that you were in that World, with all respect. Here he has made a huge career with the Tigers but I don’t remember playing against Mexico”said Rabbit during a transmission of TUDN.

The historic goalkeeper of the Selection of Cruz Azul and Pachuca we brought this to the attacker that 2-0 victory in the Tri in the face of France for the group stage of the 2010 World cup.

At that meeting held at the State Polokwane Peter Mokaba, the frenchman joined spare in the add-in to replace Nicolas Anelka but failed to avoid defeat.

What will the response of Gignac?