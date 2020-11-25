THERE ARE THOSE WHO THINK JENNIFER LOPEZ WAS A LITTLE TOO INSPIRED BY BEYONCÉ FOR HER PERFORMANCE AT THE AMAS

By
D1 Soft Ball News
-
0
18

The performances by  Jennifer Lopez and Maluma at the American Music Awards in 2020 is certainly not gone unnoticed. Not only because it was the hottest in this edition, but also because many of us have seen similarities with another iconic performance a few years ago. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

There have been several people online who claim that JLo took a little too much inspiration from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s iconic performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. 

You can get an idea of ​​the matter for yourself by checking out Jennifer Lopez and Maluma’s video at the AMAs on Sunday 22 November below.

