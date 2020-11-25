THERE ARE THOSE WHO THINK JENNIFER LOPEZ WAS A LITTLE TOO INSPIRED BY BEYONCÉ FOR HER PERFORMANCE AT THE AMAS

The performances by Jennifer Lopez and Maluma at the American Music Awards in 2020 is certainly not gone unnoticed. Not only because it was the hottest in this edition, but also because many of us have seen similarities with another iconic performance a few years ago.
There have been several people online who claim that JLo took a little too much inspiration from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s iconic performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
If that Jennifer Lopez #AMAs performance looked familiar to you, you may be remembering #Beyonce at the 2014 Grammys. #JLo #AMAs #AMAs2020 pic.twitter.com/D4Wq43eNqA
— Lisa Respers France (@LisaFranceCNN) November 23, 2020
This is Jennifer Lopez posing as Miss Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/xWx9YlQCjT
— JAKELVIAN (@Jakelvian) November 23, 2020
At this point JLO is a Beyonce tribute act. pic.twitter.com/Wk3scLta9l
— Sisa (@Titanbaddie) November 23, 2020
I know I wasn't the only one that caught this….it's getting a little weird chile. pic.twitter.com/tv3R27pNcK
— 11 #1's & 700 Awards ᴺᴹ⁴ˣ | Formation stan (@BeyTHTBITCH) November 23, 2020
jlo wanna be beyonce so bad, the thief striked once again #AMAs pic.twitter.com/FKdc7c8fg3
— 🅴 (@charlieno1angel) November 23, 2020
You can get an idea of the matter for yourself by checking out Jennifer Lopez and Maluma’s video at the AMAs on Sunday 22 November below.