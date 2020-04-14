The argentine former player Mario Kempes, world champion in 1978, considered this Monday that “there are trains that only pass once in the life”, referring to the possibility that his compatriot Lautaro Martinez, striker of Inter Milan, exposé by Barcelona in the future.

“Lautaro takes a couple of years proving that it is a great number 9. It has been demonstrated in the Inter and the argentina national team. I think that there are trains that only pass once, and although the Inter is a great team, well known worldwide, the Barcelona is totally different,” said Kempes in an interview to the Italian portal “TMW”.

“Playing with (argentina’s Lionel) Messi would be fantastic for him. If he stays at Inter, it could be a good opportunity to further gain experience, but if he wants to go to Barcelona and Inter milan agree to sell him for a good amount…”, concluded the argentine former player.

After signing for Inter milan in 2018 and a live first season as an understudy of his compatriot Mauro Icardi, Lautaro became a holder fixed on the team of Antonio Conte, and scored 16 goals in 31 matches.

Kempes analyzed in addition to the performance of their fellow countrymen Paulo Dybala, who carries 13 goals in 34 matches this season in Juventus, and Rodrigo De Paul, the leader of Udinese.

“The only thing that is missing from Dybala is the conviction of being a great player. After his great experience in Palermo had an optimal start with Juventus and did very well. I don’t know if the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the limelight, but it is an important player for Juventus and the argentine,” he said about the “Jewel”.

“Paul has always demonstrated that he is a player with claw and personality. Knows how to play with both legs. I agree that Valencia was not able to express its potential, perhaps because they played in the correct position. Is now showing that it is important not only for the Udinese, but also for Argentina, in that it is almost a holder fixed”, found on the midfielder Sarandí.