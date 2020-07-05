There is 1 Kardashian that doesn’t look like any of their parents, and their followers can’t trust

The sisters, Keeping Up With the Kardashians have been put in place to compare all your life. In a way, it is impossible for three women from the same family famous for escaping from this type of public review.

The fans have seen it all, which one of the three sisters, in the name of allitératif has more subscribers Instagram to make it short. Given that all the sisters have managed to leverage social media successfully for their careers, and that these messages usually include pictures of themselves, their appearances are often a source of many discussions.

Lately, the fans are wondering why one of the three does not sound like any of their parents.

The family tree Kardashian is complex

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian | Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

The family Kardashian has become famous with the emergence of revolutionary-Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. At this time, the public was introduced to Kris Jenner and her five daughters. For many people, the family seemed to come from nowhere, but which had links with the public prior to the creation of this reality show.

The three older women – Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian – are the girls from the previous marriage of Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner. The couple also had a son named Robert Kardashian, Jr.

Elder Robert Kardashian, died in 2003, was one of the lawyers who worked for O. J.’s defense team of Simpson. Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian divorced in 1991. Later, Kris Jenner, and Caitlyn Jenner will have two other girls named Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Since then, the Kardashian sisters and Jenner have grown up in the eyes of the public, and many of them have had their own children. Fans of reality tv today to see a complex network of family members on the screen.

Kardashian-Jenners is criticized for having altered his appearance

The new face of Khloe Kardashian: people are prohibited to go to the dentist, but the elites are able to undergo a plastic surgery?!

A lot selfish? https://t.co/45kYgqPt26 – LazyMeatball (@LazyMeatball) may 25, 2020

Through the years, the sisters have often been chosen for having published the photos, which, according to the fans, have changed. Recently, for example, Kourtney Kardashian has been accused of having edited the photographs to make it appear that she had gained weight.

In this case, the speculation was that Kardashian was trying to feed even more rumors about their relationship potentially revived with Scott Disick urging fans to focus on a possible pregnancy.

In the changes less dramatic, the sisters have often changed their appearance in publications in social networks. Since they have been in the public eye for much of his life, there are many before and after photos to compare side-to-side, and the fans suggest often that the plastic surgery or photo editing heavy has changed their faces so well that they are virtually unrecognizable from their former selves.

A sister does not look like their parents, to say to the fans

True to the tendency to distinguish the appearance of the Kardashian sisters, a discussion thread on Reddit has asked the participants to evaluate that the girls resembled the most: her mother Kris Jenner, or her father, Robert Kardashian.

Many fans have quickly agreed that Kourtney Kardashian looked a lot like his late father. “Kourt is all of your father,” wrote one of them. Kim Kardashian, many of which have been heavy, looks like a mix of their two parents. “Kim and Kourtney look like twins because they were younger, and the two demonstrates beautifully the traits of their two parents,” added another commentator.

The only sister that the fans could not be easily placed with one parent or the other, however, was Khloe Kardashian. “Sorry to be scandalous, but she is nothing like Robert,” said a commentator” [K]hloé as if it’s nothing,” added another.

Some fans have gone so far as to spin their own conspiracy theories about the true paternity of Khloe Kardashian. “I can’t be convinced that Khloé is the son of Rob. I want to say, even, that there was a suspicion, and I think that he knew more than you let us know. Looks nothing like any of them – the bone structure, the skin of color,” wrote a fan. Another went even further by naming a potential father: “it’s amazing how much Khloe looks like Alex Roldan. I guess that probably my life, which is his biological father. ”