There is a version of Suicide Squad as dark as the film Joker

The director of Suicide Squad, David Ayer, continues to reveal the details of his version of the film, and compares now to the Joker Joaquin Phoenix.

Suicide Squad 2016 has been a success at the box-office but has also disappointed the fans DC Comics. Now that you have decided to create the version of Zack Snyder of Justice Leaguethe director David yesterday He tries to show his original version of the film the team of villains. Furthermore, this assembly exists and is almost finished. It would, therefore, not large-thing of him to give the final finish.

The big difference between the timeline of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, and what is released is the tone much darker than it a. For example, last week, they revealed that Joker (Jared Leto), killed at the origin Monster t (Frequent) in the intimidating to put an end to his own life. Another short scene of Joker featured Leto with a face burned after the helicopter accident in the film. In addition, David Ayer also said that “most” of the work of Leto as the Joker has not been seen by the public.

Now, he compares his version of Suicide Squad the Joker 2019. The film Todd Phillips the critically acclaimed and extremely dark, with Joaquin Phoenix winning an Oscar for his performance.

“There was a scene that has been re-tour because the tone was “too dark” . My first act was a film normally built. I was inspired by Nolan. There were real scenes with an incredible performance between Jared Leto and Margot Robbie. Joker was terrifying. Harley was complex. ”

Will we see ever this version?

It is a pity that David Ayer may not be able to make his film his way and that the managers of Warner, went so far in the shooting and have changed entire scenes of the Suicide Squad to give him a more bright and more fun. Hope that one day this version will see the day and we will be able to enjoy a superb performance from Jared Leto as the Joker. Because it is perhaps the worst of all.

