THERE IS ALSO LIAM HEMSWORTH’S GIRLFRIEND GABRIELLA BROOKS IN A FAMILY PHOTO FOR BROTHER LUKE’S BIRTHDAY

He is an almost Instagram official for Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks.

The actor and his girlfriend appear together in a photo shared by Chris Hemsworth, for the 40th birthday of his other brother Luke Hemsworth.

In the picture, you can see the whole family dressed in the style of the 20s: there are also the parents of the three actors, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, and the wives of Chris and Luke, Elsa Pataky and Samantha Hemsworth.

View this post on Instagram Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke you big legend !! A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 7, 2020 at 5:27pm PST

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been a couple for about a year: the first rumors about the relationship arrived last November when the 30-year-old was seen in Australia introducing Gabriella to her parents.

In January 2020, the photo of a kiss confirmed the love story.