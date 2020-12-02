CELEBRITIES

THERE IS ALSO ZAYN MALIK IN THESE NEW SOUVENIR PHOTOS OF GIGI HADID WITH THE BABY BUMP

Posted on

Gigi Hadid shared some unpublished images of her pregnancy and in one there is also Zayn Malik!

The model and the singer don’t often appear in photos together and therefore this marks an exception. A very tender exception, with the 27-year-old resting his head on his girlfriend’s belly, while she beamed at him.

The photo in question is the second of this slideshow:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

” August, waiting for our little girl,” wrote the 25-year-old of the caption, leaving us to deduce that the shots date back to four months ago.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced they had become parents towards the end of last September. They still haven’t revealed the baby’s name.

