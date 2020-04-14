“There is No one who can stop it. Deserves to be champion”: Edgar Mendez on the timeliness of Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2020

They say that playing in a big team is an experience you will never forget. Edgar Mendez could attest to that aphorism of football after his time at Cruz Azul, team that continues to the distance, so you have an ocean.

The midfielder Spanish is an atypical case: he made his debut in the Real Madrid C and thence made a pilgrimage for many seasons for several teams in his native Spain; except in 2017 when he interrupted his own national and embarked on the rows of The Machine, the team that welcomed him as one of his own and with whom you almost get a title, the Opening 2018 before the America.

In a chat with Christian Gimenez, another former Blue Cross, the player, a native of Tenerife referred to the present of the cement, who promises them a great end of the tournament, as referred to by the newspaper El Universal.

“There is No one that can stop it. I hope and wish you continue winning. That to be happy”he referred to Mendez who was for two and a half years in The ferris Wheel before going back to Spain and join the ranks of Deportivo Alavés.

The great performance that has been shown to Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2020, has not gone unnoticed to the player who played 99 matches and scored 16 points with the t-shirt of the sky, and wishes him the maximum recognition for a team of the tournament: exit champion.

“They deserve it, throughout the year they have had and for this Clausura 2020 they are doing, so brilliant. I think that yes they deserve it,”said the player of 30 years.