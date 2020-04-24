There was No shortage of surprises in the first round of the Draft 2020

The Draft 2020 kicked off with selections devoted to the libretto, without aggressive movements in search of redemption, but the calm eventually ended.

Both the Cincinnati Bengals as the Washington Redskins played it safe with the best players available to fill their holes in the template with the quarterback Joe Burrow and the pass rusher Chase Young, respectively.

Damon Arnette, CeeDee Lamb and Jordan Love are taken unexpectedly. Getty Images

Jeff Okudah to the Detroit Lions and Andrew Thomas to the New York Giants were two teams who kept up that trend. The arrival of Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins although it was risky, it was a movement expected to like Justin Herbert to Los Angeles Chargers.

We had to wait until the turn N° 12, with The las Vegas Raiders, to bring us the first surprise. With Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb available, the Raiders opted for the speed of Henry Ruggs III, who clocked in 4.27 seconds during the run of 40 yards by the Combo of Talent.

In the next turn, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beefed up a place through an exchange with the San Francisco 49ers to take the offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, a move that is clearly intended in the protection of field marshal veteran Tom Brady, but why move up a position when the Niners clearly had no intention of taking the lineman offensive?

The choice of the Denver Broncos in the turn N° 15 with Jeudy, prepared the ground for another surprise, when the Dallas Cowboys met unexpectedly with DeeLambs two places later and could not resist the temptation of taking a talented wide receiver from the Oklahoma Sooners. Now Dallas has in your template to Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Lamb, an attack that looks very powerful.

Later, the Raiders returned to the scene and once again surprised with their selection. In the position N° 19, Las Vegas tmó the corner Damon Arnette of the Ohio State Buckeyes, who according to the Draft Predictor of ESPN had 0.1 percent chance of being chosen in the top-20.

Everything seemed to be calm in the following turns, until the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Miami Dolphins to climb to the position N° 26 to take the field marshal of the Utah State Aggies, Jordan Love.

This movement recalls that occurred in 2005, when Green Bay took Aaron Rodgers in the first round to become the successor of Brett Favre, now Rodgers seems to suffer the same fate as the man who inherited the position.

It was clear that the Packers were going to need eventually a quarterback to happen to Rodgers, but it was surprising that they did after getting the Game for the Championship of the NFC last season.

The Seattle Seahawks were not far behind, and surprised taking the supportive internal Jordyn Brooks, of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, when it was made available Patrick Queen of LSU is considered one of the top prospects at the position.

In the next turn, the Baltimore Ravens are not wasting the opportunity to take Queen.

Despite the fact that there were only four trades in the first day of the draft, the second-lowest amount since 2010, this was no deterrent for teams to end up taking some unexpected decisions that we’ll continue talking in the coming days.