There will be 30 key witnesses in the custody fight between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

30 witnesses will participate in the last stage of the tortuous divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, in which the custody of their 5 minor children will be defined.

The former couple has 6 children, but Maddox is already of legal age, so only custody of the other 5 will be defined. This Monday, October 19, the 30 witnesses will take the stand, among which are doctors, former companions of the profession, experts in domestic violence, bodyguards, psychologists, family, and friends.

The separation of the couple occurred in 2016, after 8 years of life together, financial disagreements, but especially with regard to the custody of the children, as the actor claims that it be shared, while Angelina does not he wants to share it, considering the actor a harmful influence on his children.

It is worth mentioning that the only thing that Jolie and Pitt could agree on was that neither of their children came to court to testify.