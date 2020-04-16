there’s one who wants to avoid sweating during the Free Agency in 2020

While he heals always his Achilles tendon rupture by staying at home like everyone else, Rodney Hood has already expressed his desire to stay in Portland next year. In possession of a player option, the swingman is expected to make the wisest decision for him to avoid Free Agency to strange circumstances at the end of the season.

If the fans of the Blazers were a little sleepy after the party last may 21 and that they were woken up today, the STROKE would have been highly likely. It was certainly a good big sweep inflicted by the Warriors, but the key was not there. The past season had been a big success. Third from the West, and the Thunder dominated in 5 before you get out the Nuggets in a 7, everything was clear as rock water. Damian Lillard is a candidate for MVP, and this team can go very far. Unfortunately, not everything is always pink. And after a summer of hectic, the Blazers are presented for the fiscal year 2019-20 in six new players. Nothing ever goes to plan. Due to the catastrophic defence – and this despite the real defender of the year Hassan Whiteside – who was allowed to keep no score. Because the attack remains correct with Rodney Hood, McCollum, and of course Lady. With his 29 points, almost 8 caviars and 4.3 rebounds, the rapper performs yet another season of All-Star. In spite of himself, his people lived a season galley, before the suspension of the NBA. Except to collapse of the small cubs of Memphis, the Blazers were not even intended to go in the Playoffs… Damn curse of Carmelo Anthony that yet. In all cases, the performance of the franchise remains disappointing and well below forecasts. For good reason, Terry Scott has been deprived of many major players throughout the year. And while the stars fell one by one, the hopes of postseason fell with them. First, Jusuf Nurkic injured for over a year, and then after it is Rodney Hood who is actually the Achilles heel in December. Not the biggest of stars, but with his long arms, the winger was a pure joy in output of bench. Him which had been extended last year, has a player option for next year, and will therefore test the market. But given his injury and the uncertainty of Free Agency related to the pandemic, it seems unlikely. In an interview for The Oregonian, the person concerned, even the air kiffer Oregon.

“One thing is for sure, is that I’ll be wearing the jersey of the Blazers next year. The stories of contract, we’ll see about that when the time came, but the next season, I’ll be in the jersey of Portland. “

And then, we do not give up to $ 6 million guaranteed, isn’t it ? In any case, this bodes well for the future. Him which is very important in the rotation and that brings offensively will surely be there next year. Rodney Hood was only able to play 21 matches this season, but before his injury it was 11 points and 3.4 rebounds in an average of almost 50% of the parking. Other data to be aware of the importance of the man, the Blazers scored 7 more points on 100 possessions when Hood was on the field. If he comes back 100% next year, and if we add Nurkic and Collins, Portland may well be back among the containers of the West. Here’s a good news.

Rodney Hood is expected to stay in Oregon next year. This is a new one that will give a piece of smile to the fans of the Blazers, and given the season they just experienced it they will not hurt.

