Theresa Kang-Lowe joins Apple TV+ for a new original content

Hollywood Reporter said Theresa Kang-Lowe, long-time partner of the agency WME, has left his job to create a new company, which has already signed a global agreement with Apple TV+.

Blue Marble Earth Pictures Theresa Kang-Lowe deal of original content focused on the discovery and the narration voice under-represented “.

In his new role, Kang-Lowe intends to focus on the voices under-represented, noting that “the power of storytelling is transformative,” and that, in particular, in this moment, she wants ” to be closer to the creative process.”

Its clients include producers, writers and talented directors such as Rice Ahmed, Simon Beaufoy, Damien Chazelle, Deborah Chow, Ryan Coogler, Guillermo Del Toro, Gillian Flynn, Gal Gadot, Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan, Lena Waithe and Steve Zaillian.

The oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron has also signed a collaboration agreement with the agency of Kang-Lowe.