Thérèse Tanguay Dion, the mother of Céline Dion, died at the age of 92

Thérèse Tanguay Dion is dead at the age of 92 years on Friday 17 January in the morning. The mother of Celine Dion was suffering from various health problems after The Journal de Montréal. Claudine Dion, his eldest daughter, unveiled in July 2019 that his mother had developed memory problems, problems of hearing and visual acuity.

Born march 20, 1927 in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts in the Gaspé peninsula, it is one of the nine children of Achille Tanguay, his father, and Antoinette Sergerie, his mother. While she is only two years old, his father volunteered to take over the land in the midst of the crisis of 1929. Over time, the territory will become the future village of Saint-Bernard-des-Lacs. Has 13 years old, his mother the strength to give up school to stay at home. She met Adhémar Dion, her husband, thanks to the music. He is an accordionist, she lover of violin. They married in 1945 and became the parents of 14 children.

In 1999, Thérèse Tanguay Dion hosted a cooking show Maman Dion on television for three seasons. It stops the tv when her husband fell ill in 2002, has cancer. In November 2003, Adhemar Dion, died at the age of 80 years.

Founded in 1998, the Fondation Achille Tanguay, who came to the aid of families in need becomes the Foundation Maman Dion in 2008. The structure is to re-orient and then offers school supplies, glasses, and new clothes to children and teenagers from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In may 2019, Marguerite Blais, the minister responsible for Seniors and caregivers, presents the medal of the national Assembly to Thérèse Tanguay Dion. Throughout her life, she will be involved in the community through many projects such as the implementation of a palliative care centre, la Maison Adhémar-Dion, which hosts free of charge for people at the end of life.

In an interview to Gala in April 2019, Celine Dion had rendered homage to his mother. “It is wonderful, it is my heroine. She received no education. She put her dreams aside to raise, had explained the singer. Each day, I bless the Heavens that it is still there. I tell myself that it will all bury us.”