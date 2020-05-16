These 14 actors have played twins on screen

In some movies and some tv series, a player can split and play one pair of twins. Thus, actors such as Nicolas Cage and Bette Midler have played twins in movies. Other stars, such as Lisa Kudrow, Troian Bellisario and Mark Ruffalo, have meanwhile played their own twin on tv With a little help from team of special effects, other actors such as Lindsay Lohan, Armie Hammer and Leonardo DiCaprio, have also played a pair of twins on the screen.

Here are a few actors who played their own twins in movies or on television :

Mark Ruffalo plays the two main characters of the series HBO’s ‘I Know This Much Is True’.

Atsushi Nishijima/HBO

Based on the novel by Wally Lamb, the new series from HBO, aired on OCS in France, “I Know This Much Is True” sets the scene with Mark Ruffalo in the role of twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. Throughout the series, Dominick must revisit his uneasy relationship with his brother, who struggles against a paranoid schizophrenic. So far, the series has been well received by the critics and the public.

The two characters, twins of Lisa Kudrow may be found in two television series.

Warner Bros

Most of the fans of “Friends” know that Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, also played the twin sister of Phoebe, Ursula, in a few episodes. But the fans do not know can not be that Ursula has technically existed before Phoebe — Lisa Kudrow played Ursula, a waitress half-heartedly, in the sitcom “Mad About You” before joining “Friends”, according to Comedy Central.

For some time, Lisa Kudrow appeared at the time in “Mad About You” and “Friends”, which was broadcast one after the other on NBC. The chain has decided to bring Ursula into the world of “Friends” and make her the twin sister of Phoebe, in order to make the presence of Lisa Kudrow in the two series a little less confusing.

Adam Sandler played the twins in ‘Jack and jill’.

Sony Pictures

In 2011, Adam Sandler starred in “Jack and Julie”, a film about twins, whose relationships become increasingly complicated with age. Sandler plays both the role of Jack and Julie in the film. The film, which has a 23 on Metacriticwon several Razzie Awards to have been “the worst film of the year”.

Lindsay Lohan has played his own twin brother more than once.

Disney

Many are aware of the role of Lindsay Lohan in the remake in 1996 of “The Parent Trap”, released under the title “us four” in France, in which she played the sisters Annie James and Hallie Parker, missing since a long time. Nearly a decade later, Lindsay Lohan again played twins in the film was badly received “I Know Who Killed Me”, released in 2007. She plays the role of a pair of twins separated at birth. Eventually they will encounter after being kidnapped and brutally tortured by a serial killer.

Hayley Mills played twins in the original movie ‘The Parent Trap’ (‘The bride of dad’ in French).

Disney

Although many people associate “The Parent Trap” (“we four”) to Lindsay Lohan , it is in fact Hayley Mills, who created the roles in the first version of the film, which was released in 1961. The binoculars of the 1960s film (“The bride of papa” in French) names are different — Susan Evers and Sharon McKendrick — but the plot of the film is similar to that of the version of the 1990s.

Armie Hammer played the twins entrepreneurs in ‘The Social Network’.

Columbia Pictures

In “The Social Network”, Armie Hammer plays Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, a pair of twins rowers and entrepreneurs. In the film, the twins have designed the initial idea of Facebook, that Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg) has joined and turned into the empire that it is today.

The critics have not liked the interpretation of Leonardo DiCaprio as twins in ‘the man in The iron mask’.

United Artists

The first role of Leonardo DiCaprio after “Titanic” was in “The man in the iron mask”, a free adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas ‘ novel of the same name. In this film, Leonardo DiCaprio plays king Louis XIV of France and his twin brother, Philippe. The film, which has a 48 on Metacritic, was poorly received by critics.

Nicolas Cage has been nominated for an Oscar for his performance in ‘Adaptation’.

Meryl Streep also played in “Adaptation”.

Nicolas Cage has taken over the role of twins Charlie and Donald Kaufman in “Adaptation”, in 2002. This film, directed by Spike Jonze, tells the story of a screenwriter who hates and tries to adapt the life of a famous hunter of orchids while looking after his twin brother, who just moved into his house. Nicolas Cage has been nominated for an academy award for his performance.

Troian Bellisario has played twins in the series ‘Pretty Little Liars’ ABC.

Disney

All those who have stopped looking “Pretty Little Liars” before the sixth season of the series have missed the fact that Troian Bellisario has not only played Spencer Hastings during the entire series. She also played Alex Drake, the evil twin and lost Spencer.

Eddie Murphy is known for playing several characters in the movies.

Universal Pictures

Eddie Murphy is known for playing several characters in his films, such as “Norbit” and the franchise “The Professor Senseless”. In “Bowfinger” in 1999, he plays a mega-star to be unstable, Kit Ramsey, and his shy twin brother, Jiff. The twins, however, don’t really appear on the screen at the same time. The film, written by Steve Martin, is a satire of the culture and celebrity of the hollywood.

Tom Hardy plays twins in the film ‘Legend’.

Universal Pictures

Tom Hardy, lead actor of “Venom” in Marvel, has played twins in “Legend”, a movie for 2015 on the identical twin gangsters Reginald and Ronald Kay, who led the criminal underworld in London in the 1960s.

Freddie Highmore played twins in ‘The Chronicles of Spiderwick’.

Paramount Pictures

Freddie Highmore, star of the series “The Good Doctor”, played twins Jared and Simon Grace in the adaptation of the “Chronicles of Spiderwick” in 2008. Freddie Highmore, then child star at 16 years of age just out of “August Rush”, has starred alongside actors Mary Louise Parker, Nick Nolte, Seth Rogen and Martin Short.

In ‘When the twin tangle’ , Bette Midler has played a pair of binoculars.

YouTube/Trailer Chan

In “When the twin tangle, two pairs of twins are born on the same night in the same hospital. But when the nurse or mixture accidentally the twins, one baby in each pair is sent in families of different social backgrounds.

Decades later, the two pairs of twins meet at the acquisition of the factory in Jupiter Hollow, that the family of one of the twins has, and for which the family of the other works. In the film, Bette Midler plays the role of a pair of binoculars, Sadie Shelton and Sadie Ratliff.

Lily Tomlin has played the other pair of binoculars in ‘When the twin tangle’.

YouTube/Trailer Chan

The star of “Grace and Frankie”, Lily Tomlin, played the other pair of binoculars in “When the twin tangle”, Rose Shelton and Rose Ratliff.

Original Version : Sara Hendricks/Business Insider