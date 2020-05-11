These 8 info that might have escaped due to a coronavirus

In this long-awaited day of déconfinement, here is some info that you may be placed under the nose last week, as you prepare for this great day, waiting for each new announcement from the government and each council to prepare its exit hibernation.

Valéry Giscard d’estaing accused of sexual assault

On 6 may last, The World and the German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung have taken cognizance of the complaint for sexual assault of the German journalist Ann-Kathrin Stracke, 37 years old, against Valéry Giscard d’estaing, 94 years of age. The journalist working for the public television WDR says that the former president of the Republic (1974-1981), he laid the hand on the buttocks during an interview on December 18, 2018. The complaint was received to the public prosecutor of Paris, who acknowledged receipt on march 10th and an investigation comes to be open this Monday, may 11.

The incident took place in the paris office of Giscard d’estaing, when in the end of the interview, Ms. Stracke asks him if he wants to take a picture with it. Then they pose for the photo, the ex-head of State, it would have touched the buttocks several times. The cameraman had to intervene and place a chair between the ex-president and the journalist to help her colleague. An independent investigation has been put in place by the WDR. Mr. Giscard d’estaing and his entourage have not yet taken the word in the face of these accusations.

Prime minister one day, the Prime minister always

It would appear that Israel is about to find Benjamin Netanyahu at the head of his government once more. Despite the charges of corruption and fraud in relation to him, the Israeli Supreme Court has rejected unanimously any possibility of disqualification of ex-Prime minister for the elections. By sweeping away the last obstacle, the high court allows the irreducible Netanyahu, 70 years, to hire for a fourth consecutive term and fifth overall. Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz have decided to join forces after three elections, after which no majority was reached. They avoid a fourth campaign in this time of complicated pandemic.

The ex-Prime minister should resume his duties on 13 may, when his trial is scheduled to begin on may 27. B. Gantz will take office as “Prime minister alternative” may 13, also. They should exchange their positions within 18 months. First on the agenda : coronavirus and a possible annexation of the Gaza strip as early as July.

Iraq has (finally) a new a government

After five months of uncertainty and absence of government, the iraqi parliament chose a new Prime minister last Thursday. Supported by the United States, Moustafa al-Kazimi, 53, is a former activist of the rights of Man and ex-head of intelligence services. Al-Kazimi is the first true Prime minister since the resignation of Adil Abdul-Mahdi last November after violent protests against corruption, unemployment and inefficient public services, which have been 550 deaths. The government is not fully formed and important posts remain to be taken, including the ministry of foreign Affairs and Oil. Between citizens disillusioned, and the price of oil at the bottom, torn between the United States and Iran, the Prime minister will use his talents as a negotiator and mediator in the face of this situation of the most difficult.

Fighting mortal in Darfur

Last Wednesday, clashes broke out between two rival communities, the arab tribe of Raziqat and the african tribe, the Falata after a theft of cattle. Thirty people have been killed in the State of South Darfur, according to the cabinet of the Prime minister of the sudan. Military officers have been deployed to control the situation and put an end to inter-communal violence.

This incident is part of a wider tensions between the communities arab and african in Darfur that have existed since 2003. For thirty years, Omar Al-Bashir, representing the arab majority, has led the Sudan with an iron fist before being ousted in April 2019 following a wave of protests unprecedented. The ex-president is accused of genocide and war crimes and should be tried by the international criminal Court (ICC). The civil war raging in Darfur has made more than 300,000 victims and 2.4 million displaced according to the UN.

The uprising failed on the coasts of Venezuela

This Friday, may 8, the u.s. president spoke on Fox News about the uprising failed which took place in Venezuela. Five days earlier, a group of twenty mercenaries, including two americans, were arrested by the army before they even land one foot on the land. Balance sheet of the botched operation, eight people were killed and the rest of the numbers imprisoned. Neither the venezuelan opposition nor the United States do not claim the company named “Gedeon”, yet conducted by a former u.s. military.

This militia, some of whom have been trained in Colombia and was established by the former green beret Jordan Goudreau, was supposed to land on the venezuelan coasts to forty kilometers from Caracas and cause a rebellion general in order to overthrow Nicolas Maduro at the head of the State since 2013. An operation that echoes the past interventionist United States and its countless coups and attempted coups in Latin America.

Cécile Rol-Tanguy, an emblematic figure of the resistance, died

It is a sad coincidence. While we celebrated (simply because of containment) the 75eme anniversary of the victory of the Allies during the Second world War, resistance Cecile Rol-Tanguy died on Friday, may 8, at 101 years of age. Liaison officer in the Resistance, she is one of the figures of the parisian insurrection.

She was born in 1919 into a family of workers, communists. In 1936, she met her future husband within the federation CGT-metallurgy, Henri Tanguy, which led eventually to the liberation of Paris as the chief of the French Forces of the interior (FFI) in the paris region before the arrival of general Leclerc. In 1940, the father of Cécile Rol-Tanguy, accused of having tried to reform the communist party, is arrested. Without news of her husband mobilized in 1939, his wife feels that she has nothing more to lose and joined the Resistance, where she is responsible for copy machine, fliers, and newspapers-resistant. It will then become the liaison for her husband when he returned to Paris.

In 1941 and then in 1943, she gave birth to two children and does not hesitate to use their pram to transport secret documents. In the night of 18 to 19 August, she types in the tract calling for the insurrection of the Parisians who will free the city six days later. In 1945, she received the medal of the French Resistance. Since the death of her husband in 2002, Cécile Rol-Tanguy was dedicated to the memory of the Resistance and especially the women resistant.

The american singer Little Richard is dead

On may 9 last year, another legend joins the pantheon of artists. Little Richard, known for “Tutti Frutti” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’Goin ‘ On” died at the age of 87 after having inspired generations of artists. “The architect of Rock ‘ n ‘ roll” had its first success in 1955 with his cult song “Tutti Frutti”. After two years of only, it stops the rock to preach and does not want to save songs to gospel songs. His two-hit “Whole Lotta Shakin’Goin ‘ On” and “Good Golly Miss Molly” are all the same released via his record label in 1958 and 1959. He returned to the spotlight in 1964 with his album “Little Richard is Back”.

Suffering from alcoholism and various addictions with drugs, it will eventually heal and became pastor in 1977. He will take over the rock ‘ n ‘ roll in the 1980s with his last scene in 2014. An artist and a performer amazing that will forever remain in the history of rock’n’roll.

“Twilight” comes back to haunt us this summer

You thought you’d never have to make to the debate of “Team Edward/Team Jacob, you were unfortunately wrong… last Tuesday, Stephenie Meyer announced that a new installment of the saga “Twilight”, which had stock from the first novel released in 2005. The author had first given up the pursuit of writing a new component after its first chapters were leaked on the internet, leaving fans in despair. She finally returns with “Midnight Sun” which will be released on August 4, editions Hachette in France. This new component will be narrated from the point of view of the vampire Edward Cullen.

The four preceding volumes, the last of which date there are twelve years, had regained the point of view of the heroine Bella Swan. They had sold over 100 million copies around the world. The entire saga has also been adapted for the cinema to the delight of fans with headlining Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.