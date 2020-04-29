these actors of the series who are also amazing dancers — Just about TV

Today, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, is taking place all over the world International Dance day.

The editorial’ of Just about TVwe love the series that we meet the eyes glitter and give us also want to see us rise up from our couch and get moving.

We propose to you today to (re)discover these actors and actresses who are also dancers and who can juggle with the talent in making us follow the lives of their characters both through emotions and not dance, or who just have a dual career in comedy and dance.

The choice of : Princess Sarah

Series(s) notable(s) : Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl

The actress and dancer of 33 years began as a dancer touring alongside Avril Lavigne and Lady Gaga. She has also danced in the clips of Lady Gaga, but also David Guetta and Selena Gomez, among others. She subsequently appeared in the season 8 of Dancing With The Starsand in pubs, on television, in particular to Reebok.

However, it is the role of Sara Lance, alias “White Canary” in a series of the universe DC Comics, who is known to the general public. It has as well interpreted from 2013 to 2020 in Arrowbut as of 2016 today in Legends of Tomorrow and The Flashsince 2017 Supergirl and since 2019 in Batwoman.

The choice of : Lizzie

Series(s) notable(s) : Glee, Shadowhunters

Harry Shum Jr has begun in Glee but made himself known with his role in Shadowhunters. First of all, the actor is a dancer ! In fact, it is even what earned him his place in the cast of Glee. In the series, his character, Mike Chang, joined the Glee Club for his talents as a dancer and not for his voice. It is a big chunk of its storyline. However, it has been able, repeatedly, to show her talent to the dance especially during the famous episodes of the championships.

The choice of : Princess Sarah

Series(s) notable(s) : Glee

Born in 1987, Heather Morris is an american dancer, also became an actress. Multi-talents, she even goes so far as to sing in the series Glee who made it known to the general public, but before that, she already had a good career as she accompanied Beyoncé world tour, as a dancer, in 2007, only 20 years old!

Heather Morris has also participated in shows and films on dance (So You Think You Can Dance in 2006, Fired Up! 2009) and danced in the series retro Swingtown (CBS) and in Eli Stone (ABC), before playing the cheerleader crazy Brittany S. Pears in Gleeas an actress, a regular from the second to the fifth season. It was also seen in 2012 in Spring Breakers (with James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez) and in Dancing With The Stars in 2017. She is now married and mother of two small boys.

The choice of : Princess Sarah

Series(s) notable(s) : Glee, Quantico

The american actor, 27-year-old practice the dance for five years and has spent much of his childhood in the competitions, before moving to Los Angeles to become an actor. He made his debut in 2011 with small television roles before being selected to play Jake Puckerman in Gleefrom 2012 to 2014. In addition to his talents as a dancer and actor, this role appealed to his voice, as the young actor is also seen and heard singing in the famous choir at McKinley high. In 2015, he continued his career with a recurring role in the first season Quantico. Since then, he continues to dance and play, always on tv (The Arrangement in 2017 and Now Revelation 2019).

The choice of : Setsuna

Series(s) notable(s) : Roswell, New Mexico

From where comes the love for the dance, Jeanine Mason ? Well, we can say that it fell inside as small ! In fact, his mother, a young emigrant cuban in Florida, had always dreamed of making a career for herself in the dance, but life has decided otherwise. It is, therefore, at the age of 3 years as Jeanine begins dance classes, and will continue to throughout his childhood, after school, up to 6 hours of rehearsal per night at the dance studio that were kept by her aunt and uncle ! Initially specialized in Latin dance, and classic, it has subsequently expanded his palette, ranging from contemporary to hip-hop, jazz. Jeanine has followed an artistic training since early childhood. Has 9 years old, she made her first steps into the business for advertising, and much later, she learned the theatre university in Los Angeles. In 2009, she participated in the dance contest american So You Think You Can Dance ? and won, making her the youngest winner of the show since she was then aged 18 years. In addition to being a professional dancer, Jeanine is also an actress, his victory in the So You Think You Can Dance ? having been a stepping stone for her. We were thus able to see in Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS or Criminal Minds. Now, we find each week in the United States in Roswell, New Mexico where it embodies the heroine of the series, Liz Ortecho.

The choice of : lovebug

Series(s) notable(s) : Wolf Hall

If Tom Holland is known today in the whole world for his role of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universeit must not be forgotten that his career has not started a few years ago with his role of Spider-Man. In effect, the English actor, 23-year-old is passionate about dance and is passed through the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology in Selhurst, near London. It was spotted by Lynne Page and navigates to his first real role in the field of art : that of Billy Elliot in the musical comedy dedicated, Billy Elliot : The Musical. His performance received critical more than favorable and it will play this role until 2010. After having a role in 2015 in a mini-series named Wolf Hallit was therefore not very surprising that the actor succeeds in picking up the role of Spider-Man, thanks to his ease with the choreography and her flexibility. After the first film Spider-Man : HomecomingTom Holland has surprised fans with a dance number at the Comedy Central Latinoamérica, showing then the full extent of his humour and his talent :

The choice of : Xanda

Series(s) notable(s) : Shake It Up!, Agent K. C., Euphoria

Today known for her role as Rue in the series Euphoria HBO (available in France on OCS) and MJ in Spider-Man, it is in Shake It Up!a series of the Disney Channel, actress, singer, and dancer made her debut on television at the sides of Bella Thorne, in which two teenage girls play best friends dancers in a dance program. In 2017, it reveals new talents in the film The Greatest Showman alongside Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams.

Zendaya has also been to the Oakland School for the Arts and appeared in several music videos for artists such.the Trevor Jackson, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift…

We hope that this list has given you want to discover or re-discover these series that move, and you will be made aware of these interpreters of talent, which give doubly life to their character, both in terms of the game of choreography, those personalities which are revealed also in dancing.