These are Kate Middleton’s favorite emojis

During a recent video conference, Kate showed the screen of her phone and saw what her most used emojis are.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has been ‘featured’ as a devoted user of emojis, but her favorites are not what you would expect.

It was during a video session on the ideas of her early life project that fans were able to see Kate Middleton’s phone screen, with her most-used emojis visible.

The icons detected included the angry oath face, the vomiting face, the cucumber, the purple alien, the farting emoji, and a pineapple, The Sun reports.

Of course, there could be a simple explanation for this unexpected use of emoji. Kate has three young children: Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, all of whom likely have access to their mother’s phone.

This selection of the most used emojis certainly looks like the selection of young children.

The ‘5 Big Insights’ research project was launched by the Duchess earlier this year and the results were revealed this week.

He presented the top five research findings, including that 98 percent of people believe parenting is essential to children’s lifelong outcomes and that 70 percent of parents feel judged by others.

The research also found that 90 percent of people believe that the mental health and well-being of parents is critical to raising a child.

Presenting the research, the Duchess spoke about her own upbringing. When asked by one of the people who followed on Instagram how she handles “toddler tantrums” at home, Kate said, “Yeah, it’s hard,” before laughing and adding, “I’d like to ask the experts too.”

The Duchess also spoke about her passion for talking about early childhood.

“People often ask me why I worry so much about the early years. Many mistakenly believe that my interest is due to having my own children, “he said.

“While, of course, I care greatly about her beginning in life, this ultimately makes the problem brief. Fatherhood is not a prerequisite for understanding the importance of the first years in a child’s life.

“If we only expect people to take an interest in the early years when they have children, not only are we too late for them, but we also underestimate the role that others can play in shaping our most formative years.”