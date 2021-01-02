These are Meghan Markle’s New Years resolutions

Prince Harry’s wife always had the same purposes, by her own admission.

Before she became royalty, the Duchess of Sussex wrote on her blog The Tig: “Run a marathon. Stop biting your nails. Stop swearing. Learn French again. These are almost all my New Years’ resolutions (and almost always every year).

“The marathon has not happened. Bad words come in moments of calm caused by overwork or feeling too cheeky after a couple of drinks, “he wrote.

“Then there is French, a language I studied in high school and later lost while immersing myself in speaking Spanish with Argentines during my time in Buenos Aires. Every year I have put my little Rosetta Stone headphones in my eager ears, resolving to do interviews in French, but to my chagrin, it has not been accomplished.

“And when it comes to nail-biting, well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It is not fit for a lady. But again, neither is swearing. Damn it, ”Meghan wrote.