These are the 10 characters and stories that we have been able to see on flashpoint

The big news this week was the news that Warner and DC have in mind to bring back the actor Michael Keaton in the role of Batman for the new Flash movie. For many, it is clear that this situation is perfectly possible thanks to the events of Flashpoint, a story for the character that opens the door to the multiverse and the many characters that we have encountered over the passage of DC through film.

In this spirit, and after thinking about it, the fans and some websites have realized that the possibilities flashpoint can be endless and very exciting. The characters of many other universes could make their appearance on the DCEU and contribute to the story in different ways. Then, some of them.

Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer

It is likely that in Flash, we will see a veteran Bruce Wayne, that would not have Alfred by his side. In several adaptations, including the more recent Christopher Nolan, the story insists on joining Bruce with Selina Kyle in an alleged romance that lasts after the retirement of the avenger, it would not be an exaggeration to present Batman Michael Keaton married to Selina, and so to bring them back to Pfeiffer.

Wonder Woman vs Aquaman

When Barry Allen returns to the past to save his mother, a new timeline is created that is full of conflicts and different possibilities. The fans would like to see on the big screen this narrative extracted from cartoons in which the people of Atlantis and the Amazons are at war. Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa would have here the opportunity to explore their roles as never before. In fact, one of the screenwriters of the film has confirmed that Warner is planning this story.

Flash Point Batman

Although Michael Keaton is said to play to the observer, the events of flashpoint is not limited to a single alternate universe, but for many others. In some of them, we can know the version of the darkest of the dark knight and, of course, with the inclusion of the actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, as has been said in these last few weeks. There is even talk of a movie solo on this character, which does not seem far fetched after the success of the film solo, the Joker (2019).

Steve Trevor

This is one of the most mysterious characters in the movie world of DC. In Wonder Woman, we saw him sacrifice himself to help Wonder Woman during the final confrontation, however, the character will return in the sequel, although it is not very sure that it will not, because their disappearance in the following movies in the timeline. The conflict between the Amazons and Aquaman could be the excuse to bring you back again and maybe arrange things so that it constantly remains in the account of the universe of origin.

Cyborg

Its appearance can no longer be taken for granted, after several comments from the leaders of the film and even the comments posted by the sister of director Andy Muschietti, which is responsible for in the next Flash movie. In addition, if there is a character in the Justice League that should have a greater role, and moments of glory, is Victor Stone.

Grant Gustin Flash

DC and Warner have shown that your world of film and television will not fight, when Ezra Miller has made an appearance in the crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths. The film could turn around to the tv via the incorporation of now, Grant Gustin on the big screen, if only for a brief appearance, coinciding perhaps with the end already, the rumors of the series.

Darkseid

With the existence of the new version of the Justice League, as it is configured by Zack Snyder, the possibilities of Darksied and a visit to the country, sorry Knightmare from which it is derived, would it not be a folly. Even the new version of Snyder would have been able to provide for the creation of flash point and would prepare the ground for their arrival. It would not be reasonable to know a little more about the villain, before his arrival.

The flash reversed

Many claim that the flash point may not be suitable without the help of the Reverse Flash, the great enemy of the sprinter scarlet, therefore, it would be important to introduce here in order to become an unpleasant potential of the later sequels. In addition to this, for months, there have been rumors that Jessica Chastain would have given life to a female version of the character. If we pay attention to the work and the personal relationship that the actress shared with director Andy Muschietti, the story does not seem far-fetched.

Captain boomerang

In the comic flashpoint, Barry Allen comes to another central city when captain Cold is the hero of the city. Given that such a character does not exist in the world of cinema, and that it would be very difficult to present in the same film, its a natural substitute could be the captain Boomerang we met in Suicide Squad, it has been mentioned in Birds of Prey and come back for The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. . For the first point of Inflammation, the public will be more than familiar with the character.

Superman

During the events of Flashpoint, the capsule kryptonienne falls in Metropolis in place of the small town of Smallville, and his arrival brings a lot of destruction of the city. The government of the united States, then, take the child and to the guard of custody of the test for the purpose of creating a super soldier army. As a result, Kal El grows up to become a person totally different from what had been seen until then in the cinema and this would be an opportunity for Henry Cavill to explore the role under an angle never seen before.

What do you think of all these rumors? Are you excited for flashpoint?