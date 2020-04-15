These are the worst BEARS in the Liga MX

Today marks the International Day the Goalkeeper in the middle of a pandemic that forced the leagues around the world for the activity, but that is no reason to not collect the moments more shameful in the Liga MX.

In the Clausura 2007, Guillermo Ochoahad a final that the fans azulcrema recalls with bitterness because of the 8 minute’ the end of back to the Tuzos of Pachuca I was not able to tackle a shot from Juan Carlos Cacho, which in paper it was presented as a played routine and the ball ended up sneak at the goal.

While, in the Opening of the 2016, Oscar “Rabbit” Perez had one of his biggest in his football career, when in lto Liguillathe goalkeeper tried to keep the ball with both hands, without success and by discussing one of the biggest mistakes in the Mexican League.

On the other hand, in the SuperCopa MXthe goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez gave away the first goal in the match between Necaxa and Cruz Azul, it all happened in the minute 43 where it went almost to mid-field, where Edgar Méndez it is removed easily at the goalkeeper, which gave the pass to Elijah Hernandez, who ended up scoring the second goal for the Machine.

In the Day 12 of the Closure 2017 in a match between Chivas and Puebla, when the archer of the Strip, Cristian Campestrini controlled a shot from long distance when I was running the last minute of the match, when Carlos Fierro stole the ball and gave the victory to Herd Sacred.

Finally, the archer argentine historical of the Liga MX was not exempt from making a mistake, because in the match between Atlante before Cruz Azul of the 1976 scored a own goal tol trying to clear the ball and continue the meeting, it was a bit peculiar and embarrassing that we gave back to the world.

By: Writing Digital The Herald Mexico

