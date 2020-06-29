These artists do not want to listen to your music in the meetings of Donald Trump

The president of the united States is far from making the unanimity among the general public, and many artists have to mobilize against him. Accused of racism and sexism, accused of sexual assault, Donald Trump has put many people out of the back, and the singers, the singers and groups that refuse to be associated with it, one way or another.
The threat of the Rolling Stones
Deadlinethe group said : “If Donald Trump is not taken into account and persists, it will be sued for having violated the embargo and have played the music is not allowed.”” data-reactid=”27″>In a statement posted on the site Deadlinethe group said : “If Donald Trump is not taken into account and persists, it will be sued for having violated the embargo and have played the music is not allowed.”
The stars are campaigning against Donald Trump
The Queen was deeply offended by the use of the iconic piece We are the Championspublished on the occasion of the national convention of the republican party for the appearance of Donald Trump on the scene.” data-reactid=”29″>It’s been several years that the musical stars that are struggling against the use of his songs in the political events of the president of the much-maligned. In 2016, already, the Queen was deeply offended by the use of the iconic piece We are the Championspublished on the occasion of the national convention of the republican party for the appearance of Donald Trump on the stage.
The Guardianthe star explained : “I don’t want my music to be associated with any thing in the american elections. I’m british”. It clarifies, however, I don’t have anything against Donald Trump : “I knew him, he was very kind to me, it’s nothing personal. His political vision is relevant to them, even if mine is very different.'” data-reactid=”31″>The vision of Elton John is a little different. Interviewed by the british newspaper The Guardianthe star explained : “I don’t want my music to be associated with any thing in the american elections. I’m british”. It clarifies, however, I don’t have anything against Donald Trump : “I knew him, he was very kind to me, it’s nothing personal. His political vision is relevant to them, even if mine is very different.”
They do not share the values of Donald Trump
Dear Triumph Of The Campaign,
Fuck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song.
No, thank you,
Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company.
— Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) June 24, 2020