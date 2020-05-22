These billionaires americans who enriched themselves during the pandemic

The billionaires americans have seen their wealth explode from 434 billion between mid-march and mid-may, according to the report from Americans for Tax Fairness. The CEO of Amazon and Facebook respectively recorded a gain of 34.6 billion and $ 25 billion to their fortune.

Between the 18th march – when most of the economic restrictions both federal and state were in place – and on 19 may, the total net value of more than 600 billionaires in american has jumped from 434 billion, or 15%. The value of billionaires has increased from 2,948 billion to $ 3,382 billion.

During this same approximate period, more than 38 million Americans have lost their jobs and therefore, it is estimated that over 16 million have probably lost the healthcare coverage provided by the employer.

The first five billionaires in the us – Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison – have seen their wealth increase by $ 75.5 billion, or 19%. Together, they have captured 21% of the total growth of the wealth of the more than 600 billionaires in the last two months. The fortune of Bezos and Zuckerberg has increased by nearly $ 60 billion, or 14% of the total of 434 billion dollars. In march there were 614 billionaires on the Forbes list, and 630 two month later, the newcomer Kanye West in $ 1.3 billion.

This is Elon Musk who has experienced one of the largest gains in percentage terms, seeing his net worth jump by 48% in the past two months to reach $ 36 billion. The ex-wife of the CEO of Amazon, MacKenzie Bezos, who received shares of Amazon during their divorce, has also seen his wealth increase by one-third, to $ 48 billion.

There have also been losers during this period, in particular for the billionaires of the travel industry, hospitality or retail sales that have not yet seen their businesses recover. Ralph Lauren has seen his wealth fall by $ 100 million to $ 5.6 billion, while the hotelier John Pritzker has seen his wealth fall by $ 34 million to $ 2.56 billion.