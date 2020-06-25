these celebrities posing with themselves when they were young

An illustrator who has fun to put side-to-side celebrities posing with themselves when they were young. The result is amazing!!!!

It is a cool idea that had the illustrator Ard Gelinck, a native of the netherlands ! In your account of Instagram, followed by more than 270,000 people, to post regularly photomontages, made by the software Photoshop, which is placed at the side of the stars with a version of themselves with more young people. A type of 10-year challenge to your sauce !

Therefore, you can see Leonardo Dicaprio posing next to his double, more young people, such as Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts.

This concept has, literally, surprised his fans all over the world, who have not hesitated to make know in the comments ! “In a word : wow“exclaims a visitor, “I just discovered what I had done, and I love it !“commented another follower.

The artist has spoken about his inspiration to our writing :

I love the world of film and music. I started this series of Photoshop I challenger. It quickly became indispensable. I like to entertain my community with these publications. I’m going to remain a time !

To contemplate the masterpieces, you just have to go and see our small gallery !